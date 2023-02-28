Birthday Club
Vickery, Ohio set to receive portion of East Palestine contaminated liquid from the site

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Environmental Protection Agency recently ordered the train company Norfolk Southern to pause shipments of contaminated waste from the fiery East Palestine site.

However, an administrator for the EPA announced those shipments to facilities will resume Monday.

According to Waste Management, Vickery Environmental – near Vickery, Ohio – is the selected site. The Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency said the waste disposed at Vickery Environmental includes waste like incinerator scrubber water, site remediation stormwater, and onsite generated stormwater that are disposed of through a deep well injection process.

While this means clean up in East Palestine, residents of Vickery and surrounding areas are worried for their safety with this delivery.

“We’ve had people die down the road from cancer; is it coming from that? Is it going to contaminate the water? And then there’s young kids around here; what’s going to happen?” said Rosa Flores, a Sandusky County resident of over 20 years.

Waste Management responded to further questioning regarding the safety of residents.

“Vickery environmental places the health and safety of our local communities at the forefront of all operations-making safety a core value without compromise while operating under the strict compliance and permitting of both the Ohio EPA and US EPA,” said Waste Management.

Other long-time residents aren’t that concerned by the shipment as many of them have “city water,” so they don’t feel as though it will impact them.

The Sandusky County EMA-Emergency Operation Center will be the point of contact for any questions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

