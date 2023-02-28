Woman arrested in relation to local teen stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A woman was arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing incident involving a teen.

According to court documents, Lutisher Barnett was arrested for felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

According to the incident report, several units responded to a call of a weapon in the 2400 block of Lawrence on Feb. 23.

Upon arrival, the Toledo Police Department learned that the caller’s son had been stabbed and transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

TPD reported that the suspects ran away from the scene of the stabbing before police arrival.

Barnett’s preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

