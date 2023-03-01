Birthday Club
3/1: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Sunny and warmer Wednesday; rain/wind, possible snow Friday
A mild March midweek, but heavy rain/wind are still on track for Friday, as snow remains possible for northern counties. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It’s a mild March midweek for many today, though the lake is keeping some counties in the 40s/low-50s while southern counties are making a run at the upper-60s. Thursday will be a “normal” day, mostly cloudy and highs in the mid-40s. Friday’s heavy rain (1″+) and wind (40-50 mph gusts) are becoming more locked in, though slushy snow potential remains in some models for northern counties. If the low slows its northward movement any more, Michigan counties could get multiple inches of snow before the cold rain takes over. Highs will remain in the 30s through the weekend.

