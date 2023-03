TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows in the mid 30s. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, highs in the mid 40s. FRIDAY: ONE TO WATCH for moderate to heavy rain, wind gusts over 45 mph and the chance of accumulating snow. We’re still working on the details, more info early Thursday, highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.