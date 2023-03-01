Birthday Club
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Wyandot Co.

Grey is wanted for nine charges out of New York City.
Grey is wanted for nine charges out of New York City.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for attempted murder in New York City was arrested in Wyandot County on Monday.

On Feb. 27, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, based out of Toledo, contacted the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit requesting assistance in arresting Rodolfo Grey, of Fostoria, who the Marshals have an arrest warrant for.

Grey was wanted for the following charges out of New York City:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
  • Three counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon
  • Assault with intent to cause serious physical injury
  • Attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury
  • Assault 3 with intent to cause physical injury
  • Criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use

WCMCU says at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27, Grey was located at Teijin Automotive Technologies in Carey, Ohio, where he was employed. Grey was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and MCU Detectives without incident.

Gray was transported by the Carey Police Department to the Wyandot County Jail where he is being held until he can be extradited bac to New York.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

