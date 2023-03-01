Birthday Club
City of Toledo launches landlord and tenant surveys

The City says they surveys are aimed at gathering feedback from landlords and tenants about their experiences in the city’s rental market.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Housing and Community Development is launching two surveys on its website to improve the renting experience in Toledo.

The City says they surveys are aimed at gathering feedback from landlords and tenants about their experiences in the city’s rental market.

The surveys are part of the City’s efforts to enhance landlord-tenant relationships and ensure that both parties understand their rights and responsibilities within their landlord-tenant agreements. The City encourages all landlords and tenants to take part in the surveys and share their experiences renting in Toledo.

“With nearly 49% of Toledoans being renters, these surveys will provide crucial data to inform and drive initiatives that will benefit our community, such as stronger enforcement of current ordinances,” said Coleena Ali, Toledo’s Manager of Tenant and Landlord Services. “This initiative underscores the city’s commitment to understanding the needs of its residents and enhancing the rental experience for all.”

According to the City, feedback from the surveys will be used to understand landlord and tenant experiences and will inform how the City will develop programs, policies and outreach for the rental market.

Data will be shared with community partners to help drive program creation, grant applications and educational development.

For more information, and to take the survey, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

