City of Toledo names community members to weigh-in on next Police Chief
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has released its list of community members who will provide feedback on the city’s next Chief of Police. 13abc obtained a list of nearly 70 community leaders who were invited to take part in the hiring process that you can find in full below.
The interviews begin Thursday with a panel of interviewers including Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, the Deputy Mayors, the city’s Safety Director, and the interim director of HR. They will ask the 10 candidates questions in half-hour increments.
The list of Police Chief candidates has narrowed to nine finalists after Cincinnati’s Assistant Chief of Police withdrew her name. Mike Troendle is serving as Interim Police Chief following former Police Chief George Kral’s retirement in January. Tronedle is among the nine finalists.
Community members invited to weigh-in on Toledo’s next Police Chief:
- Michael Navarre
- George Kral
- Brian Byrd
- Karen Poore
- Abby Arnold
- Wade Kapszukiewicz
- Romulus Durant
- Kadee Anstadt
- Dr. Willie Perryman III
- Micheal Alexander
- Anita Madison
- Rev. Donald Perryman, Ph.D
- Pastor Talmadge Thomas
- Rev John C Jones
- Reggie Williams
- Albert Earl
- Paul Toth
- Wendy Gramza
- Rev Cedric Brock
- Judge Ian English
- Lindsay Navarre
- Julia Bates
- Michael Haynes
- Michelle Wagner
- Pastor James Willis
- Jodi Gross
- Dave Zenk
- JoAquin Vega
- Pastor Randall Parker
- Pastor Rick Morris
- Bishop Robert Culp
- Pastor Eric Butler
- Dan Raab
- Vince Manera
- Taylor Balderas
- Emelia Gibbons
- Alicia Smith
- Dave Lemon
- Christine Frank
- Jane Millukin
- Earl Mack
- Gwen Wilson
- David Fleetwood
- Avis Files
- Carnel Smith
- Montrice Terry
- Robeert Mumford
- Chuck Phoenix
- Devonne Fagan
- Pete Silverman
- Janet Pope
- Diana Patton
- Rob Salem
- David Mann
- Mike Beazley
- Allison Armstrong
- Will Lucas
- Eugenio Mollo
- Prakash Karamchandani
- Rev. Dr. Otis Gordon
- Sheena Barnes
- Glen Cook
- Pastor Christopher McBrayer
- Kate Sommerfeld
- Matt Sapara
Toledo Police Chief Applicants by 13abc on Scribd
