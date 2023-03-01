Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo names community members to weigh-in on next Police Chief

TPD
TPD(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has released its list of community members who will provide feedback on the city’s next Chief of Police. 13abc obtained a list of nearly 70 community leaders who were invited to take part in the hiring process that you can find in full below.

The interviews begin Thursday with a panel of interviewers including Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, the Deputy Mayors, the city’s Safety Director, and the interim director of HR. They will ask the 10 candidates questions in half-hour increments.

The list of Police Chief candidates has narrowed to nine finalists after Cincinnati’s Assistant Chief of Police withdrew her name. Mike Troendle is serving as Interim Police Chief following former Police Chief George Kral’s retirement in January. Tronedle is among the nine finalists.

Community members invited to weigh-in on Toledo’s next Police Chief:

  • Michael Navarre
  • George Kral
  • Brian Byrd
  • Karen Poore
  • Abby Arnold
  • Wade Kapszukiewicz
  • Romulus Durant
  • Kadee Anstadt
  • Dr. Willie Perryman III
  • Micheal Alexander
  • Anita Madison
  • Rev. Donald Perryman, Ph.D
  • Pastor Talmadge Thomas
  • Rev John C Jones
  • Reggie Williams
  • Albert Earl
  • Paul Toth
  • Wendy Gramza
  • Rev Cedric Brock
  • Judge Ian English
  • Lindsay Navarre
  • Julia Bates
  • Michael Haynes
  • Pastor Talmadge Thomas
  • Michelle Wagner
  • Pastor James Willis
  • Jodi Gross
  • Dave Zenk
  • JoAquin Vega
  • Pastor Randall Parker
  • Pastor Rick Morris
  • Bishop Robert Culp
  • Pastor Eric Butler
  • Dan Raab
  • Vince Manera
  • Taylor Balderas
  • Emelia Gibbons
  • Alicia Smith
  • Dave Lemon
  • Christine Frank
  • Jane Millukin
  • Earl Mack
  • Gwen Wilson
  • David Fleetwood
  • Avis Files
  • Carnel Smith
  • Montrice Terry
  • Robeert Mumford
  • Chuck Phoenix
  • Devonne Fagan
  • Pete Silverman
  • Janet Pope
  • Diana Patton
  • Rob Salem
  • David Mann
  • Mike Beazley
  • Allison Armstrong
  • Will Lucas
  • Eugenio Mollo
  • Prakash Karamchandani
  • Rev. Dr. Otis Gordon
  • Sheena Barnes
  • Glen Cook
  • Pastor Christopher McBrayer
  • Kate Sommerfeld
  • Matt Sapara

Find previous coverage in the stories below:

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay
Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
This is the first time the state has checked eligibility since the pandemic.
Ohio reevaluates Medicaid, recipients may lose coverage without action

Latest News

People with autism are more likely to experience adverse events such as bullying, abuse, and...
Expert provides safety advice following kidnapping of Toledo teen with autism
Anyone wishing to anonymously report threats to student safety to both TPS and local law...
TPS becomes part of Safer Ohio School Tip Line
The City says they surveys are aimed at gathering feedback from landlords and tenants about...
City of Toledo launches landlord and tenant surveys
MSU plans to update security, ‘reclaim our sense of safety’