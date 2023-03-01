City of Toledo names community members to weigh-in on next Police Chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has released its list of community members who will provide feedback on the city’s next Chief of Police. 13abc obtained a list of nearly 70 community leaders who were invited to take part in the hiring process that you can find in full below.

The interviews begin Thursday with a panel of interviewers including Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, the Deputy Mayors, the city’s Safety Director, and the interim director of HR. They will ask the 10 candidates questions in half-hour increments.

The list of Police Chief candidates has narrowed to nine finalists after Cincinnati’s Assistant Chief of Police withdrew her name. Mike Troendle is serving as Interim Police Chief following former Police Chief George Kral’s retirement in January. Tronedle is among the nine finalists.

Community members invited to weigh-in on Toledo’s next Police Chief:

Michael Navarre

George Kral

Brian Byrd

Karen Poore

Abby Arnold

Wade Kapszukiewicz

Romulus Durant

Kadee Anstadt

Dr. Willie Perryman III

Micheal Alexander

Anita Madison

Rev. Donald Perryman, Ph.D

Pastor Talmadge Thomas

Rev John C Jones

Reggie Williams

Albert Earl

Paul Toth

Wendy Gramza

Rev Cedric Brock

Judge Ian English

Lindsay Navarre

Julia Bates

Michael Haynes

Pastor Talmadge Thomas

Michelle Wagner

Pastor James Willis

Jodi Gross

Dave Zenk

JoAquin Vega

Pastor Randall Parker

Pastor Rick Morris

Bishop Robert Culp

Pastor Eric Butler

Dan Raab

Vince Manera

Taylor Balderas

Emelia Gibbons

Alicia Smith

Dave Lemon

Christine Frank

Jane Millukin

Earl Mack

Gwen Wilson

David Fleetwood

Avis Files

Carnel Smith

Montrice Terry

Robeert Mumford

Chuck Phoenix

Devonne Fagan

Pete Silverman

Janet Pope

Diana Patton

Rob Salem

David Mann

Mike Beazley

Allison Armstrong

Will Lucas

Eugenio Mollo

Prakash Karamchandani

Rev. Dr. Otis Gordon

Sheena Barnes

Glen Cook

Pastor Christopher McBrayer

Kate Sommerfeld

Matt Sapara

Find previous coverage in the stories below:

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.