Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dave Grohl barbecues for more than 24 hours at homeless shelter, provides 450 meals

Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to...
Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.(Hope the Mission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent more than 24 hours cooking meals for people experiencing homelessness during a major winter storm hitting Southern California.

Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.

According to Grace Ancheta, director of development for Hope the Mission, Grohl provided all the food, which he then spent more than 24 hours cooking in the middle of the storm last week.

Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for...
Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.(Hope the Mission)

Ancheta said Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.

Grohl’s visit comes as the leaders of Hope the Mission are running 350 miles across the desert from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to raise the last $350,000 needed to open three new family shelters.

As of Wednesday, Hope the Mission’s Founder and CEO Ken Craft and President and CFO Rowan Vansleve are on day 12 on the run, which they estimate will take about 21 days to complete.

To learn more about Hope the Mission or to donate, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay
Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
This is the first time the state has checked eligibility since the pandemic.
Ohio reevaluates Medicaid, recipients may lose coverage without action

Latest News

Students at the School for Cosmetology at Scott High School get hands on training to launch ...
Cosmetology instructor helped break barriers, pave program for future
Train derailment hearings
Ohio lawmakers begin series of hearings investigating East Palestine train derailment
gavel generic
One man pleads not guilty in relation to couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter...
Twitter’s new ‘violent speech’ policy similar to past rules