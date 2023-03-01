Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay
Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
This is the first time the state has checked eligibility since the pandemic.
Ohio reevaluates Medicaid, recipients may lose coverage without action

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
Cherry blossoms are visible along Hains Point in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP...
DC’s cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
MSU plans to update security, ‘reclaim our sense of safety’
Firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo