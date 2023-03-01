Emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end Feb. 28

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the start of the pandemic, part of the federal emergency response was to increase funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This meant all families using SNAP were given an extra monthly allowance to spend using their SNAP cards.

However, these emergency funds were removed when Congress passed the 2023 federal budget.

Starting March 1 at 12 a.m., over 30 million Americans will see a drop in their snap funds by at least $95. For some families, it can be be as much as $500, due to the size of the household.

According to a study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, that emergency allotment funding kept 4.2 million people from falling below the poverty line in 2021.

There were also eligibility restrictions that were lifted, allowing more people to be eligible for more benefits than they would be without the impact of the pandemic.

This loss of funds to buy food comes as food prices only continue to go up. According to the USDA, grocery prices rose 0.8% from December 2022 to January 2023. When compared to this time last year, grocery prices have skyrocketed over 11% higher.

Food prices are also expected to continue to rise this year. The USDA predicts costs will go up by almost 8%.

Food insecurity is a growing problem in America, and the end of emergency assistance is adding fuel to the fire.

“I don’t know a lot about what’s behind this move, but I do think it’s unfortunate,” says Bryce Harbaugh, a resident of Toledo.

Harbaugh says it’s hard to see so many people losing the assistance when they need the help to feed their families.

The loss of funds is pushing people to food pantries. Crystal Bland, the social service coordinator at Sylvania Area Family Services, says pantries across the area have been struggling to stay stocked since the pandemic. Now, they are preparing to be hit even harder.

“It’s going to really affect the pantries and being able to keep our pantries stocked to be able to give the community the food that they need,” said Bland.

If you are interested in donating or need assistance, here are some of the food pantries in the area:

