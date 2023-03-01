Expert provides safety advice following kidnapping of Toledo teen with autism

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the kidnapping of a non-verbal 15-year-old with autism, Avenues for Autism Navigation Services Director Alexis Eggenberger weighs in on what can be done to help people with autism stay safe.

“People with autism have much higher rates of victimization than the general public, almost six-fold is the current statistic,” Eggenberger said.

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, people with autism are more likely to experience adverse events like bullying, assault, physical and emotional abuse, or kidnapping.

Eggenberger says because people with autism may struggle to understand social cues and communicate, it can be difficult for them to recognize threats and respond.

“In this particular case, she was likely unable to say stop, don’t, maybe was unable to yell and get someone else’s attention,” Eggenberger said.

She urges those with autism and their families to plan ahead and practice what to do in all kinds of unsafe scenarios.

“Practicing those situations at home, setting up purposeful scenarios to practice,” Eggenberger said. “Hey if I get off the bus and no one’s home, what do I do?”

She says therapy is an excellent resource.

“Finding a therapist, a counselor, to talk it through and create some safety plans would be a great idea,” Eggenberger said.

Eggenberger noted people with autism may also have a more difficult time processing the trauma of an adverse event, another reason she recommends therapy.

She also says it’s a good idea for people with autism to have communication devices or trackers on their person so they can contact someone in an emergency.

