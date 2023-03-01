Investigation clears bus driver following non-verbal girl’s kidnapping

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Public Schools investigation has cleared a bus driver of any wrongdoing after a girl with autism was kidnapped when a suspect followed her into her home last week.

Police say a suspect followed a non-verbal Scott High School teen with autism into her Toledo home Friday after she got off the school bus and kidnapped her. The suspect, Dwight Mickel, was arrested after officers responded to a call for a suspect breaking into a different Toledo with a gun. Officers found Mickel there and took him into custody. A neighbor flagged down police after she noticed there the girl still in the back of the suspect’s vehicle.

A TPS spokesperson said Wednesday the district found the bus driver watched the student safely enter her house before continuing on her bus route.

“The safety and security of our students and staff members remains the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. Anytime there is an incident involving one of our students, the district conducts a thorough investigation,” the district said in a statement. “In this case, we found that the bus driver watched the student safely enter her house before continuing her route. District staff members are trained to follow the mandates that are outlined in any students Individual Educational Plan.”

The investigation’s determination follows calls from the victim’s mother, Christian Johnson, to change the way the district transports her daughter. Johnson criticized the driver, saying they should not have dropped her daughter off without a family member present.

