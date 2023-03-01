KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus

NEW YORK (CNN) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a legend after nearly a decade.

The “KFC Double Down” is coming back for a limited time, as of March 6. The instantly recognizable creation replaces the bread that’s found in a typical sandwich and uses two fried chicken filets as the bun. In between are two slices of cheese, bacon and a choice of mayor or spice sauce.

The Double Down made its debut in 2010 and sold more than 10 million sandwiches.

It reappeared in 2014 for a brief time before disappearing from the chain’s menus. But KFC said fans have been “clamoring for the return” of the sandwich, so the chain is “answering the call” by bringing it back.

Next week KFC will also be adding a more traditional offering for customers “Who aren’t so sure about embracing the ‘no bun’ life.” It’s a bacon and cheese chicken sandwich that uses a brioche bun.”

