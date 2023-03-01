Birthday Club
Lucas County agencies host job fair to aid individuals impacted by SNAP cuts

The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Lucas County Job and Family Services are hosting a resource and hiring event to aid individuals impacted by the loss of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Emergency Allotment benefits.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Lucas County Job and Family Services are hosting a resource and hiring event to aid individuals impacted by the loss of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Emergency Allotment benefits.

The first job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and the second will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. March 16 in the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

Participants can access the event at Entrance B.

“Lucas County wants to bring resources to the community. The overall goal is to provide information from our community and business partners to anyone seeking assistance or employment opportunities,” Commissioner Pete Gerken said. “We have planned this two-day event to showcase the employers and resources for assistance that can help. This will be an excellent opportunity for people to gather information.”

Participants can meet and apply with employers from many businesses and agencies in one location.

“While the SNAP Emergency Allotments were authorized to give extra help to people and families during the pandemic, many recipients have grown to rely on the benefits during the three years they have been distributed,” Commissioner Lisa A. Sobecki said. “Because this is going to negatively impact food security, we are offering assistance for residents to learn about community services and employment opportunities.

