Man accused of threatening girlfriend, leading police on chase sentenced

A man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car after threatening to kill his...
A man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car after threatening to kill his girlfriend was sentenced on Wednesday.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen car after threatening to kill his girlfriend was sentenced on Wednesday.

Benson Lucas was convicted of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a police signal and having weapons under disability after entering a no contest plea earlier this month. A judge sentenced Lucas Wednesday to 18 months in prison on the weapons charge, 18 months on the grand theft charge and 30 months on the failure to comply charge. The judge said the grand theft and failure to comply sentences hsould be served concurrently to each other.

Court documents allege Lucas took his girlfriend’s phone last year and held her at gunpoint, threatening to kill her multiple times. Police later tried to pull him over, resulting in a 25 minute chase before he crashed. He had a gun in his car and is a convicted felon. Lucas was originally facing kidnapping and eluding police charges in the incident.

