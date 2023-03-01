March 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - March is coming in like a lamb. Afternoon sunshine with warm weather is expected. Highs will reach the upper 40s near the lake, upper 50s in Toledo and upper 60s across the southern part of the area. Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 40s. There is still large uncertainty on the precipitation type northwest of US 24 on Friday. Heavy rain is likely for our southeastern counties. Rain, snow, and ice are possible starting around mid-day on Friday and precipitation will become heavy late afternoon through early Friday night. Winds will also become strong with gusts over 40 mph possible. Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs in the low 40s. Next week will be a little colder.

