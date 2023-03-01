Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Maumee Starbucks workers take steps toward unionizing

Dussel Drive location could become the first in the area to join Starbucks Workers United
Workers at the Starbucks on Dussel Drive in Maumee have taken the first steps toward unionizing.
Workers at the Starbucks on Dussel Drive in Maumee have taken the first steps toward unionizing.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Workers at the Starbucks on Dussel Dr. in Maumee are taking steps toward unionizing. If the effort goes through, the location would become the first in the Toledo area to be under a union.

A barista confirmed to 13abc the employees signed a letter that was sent to the store manager and the company C.E.O. It calls for a vote to see whether a majority of those working at the Maumee location want to join the union.

According to the organization Starbucks Workers United, there are more than 278 stores across the country that have unionized. Some of the sticking points the group has posted to its website involve fair wages, better hours, protection against unfair discipline, and representation to help resolve issues at the store.

The letter of intent can be viewed as a first formal step toward unionizing. A timeline has not yet been announced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says
Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on...
13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the possibility of strong storms Monday Feb. 27,...
First Alert Weather Day issued for threat of strong storms Monday

Latest News

2/28/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/28/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
People with autism are more likely to experience adverse events such as bullying, abuse, and...
Expert provides safety advice following kidnapping of Toledo teen with autism
CASA volunteers are ordinary citizens from all walks of life trained by the court to advocate...
CASA celebrates 16 new advocates
Today, campus fraternities urged students to make a pledge to, if not eradicate hazing at the...
Anti-hazing pledges at BGSU