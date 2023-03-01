Maumee Starbucks workers take steps toward unionizing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Workers at the Starbucks on Dussel Dr. in Maumee are taking steps toward unionizing. If the effort goes through, the location would become the first in the Toledo area to be under a union.

A barista confirmed to 13abc the employees signed a letter that was sent to the store manager and the company C.E.O. It calls for a vote to see whether a majority of those working at the Maumee location want to join the union.

According to the organization Starbucks Workers United, there are more than 278 stores across the country that have unionized. Some of the sticking points the group has posted to its website involve fair wages, better hours, protection against unfair discipline, and representation to help resolve issues at the store.

The letter of intent can be viewed as a first formal step toward unionizing. A timeline has not yet been announced.

