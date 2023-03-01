Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA, GRASSHOLME OBSERVATORY, GETTY, @UNKNOWNDAZZA)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, TALAT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A spectacular atmospheric phenomenon that must be seen to be believed resulted in a rare and welcomed midair flight diversion.

The northern lights were in rare, remarkable form recently, and the cascading colors were enjoyed by folks all over the planet - and beyond.

Astronaut Josh Cassada shared on Twitter a stunner of a shot from the International Space Station with a caption that read, “Absolutely unreal.”

In Alaska, glimpses of phenomena produced by electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms are less rare, but certainly no less breathtaking.

In the UK, the Grassholme Observatory shared a timelapse video of the aurora borealis rolling across the sky, an event the observatory says is only visible a few times a year.

An Air Baltic flight was treated to a vivid view high above the Baltic Sea, and they weren’t the only flight to sight the lights. Images from at least two passenger flights went viral after the pilots made unscheduled midair loops to give folks on board plenty of chances to take in and take pics of the amazing views.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
This is the first time the state has checked eligibility since the pandemic.
Ohio reevaluates Medicaid, recipients may lose coverage without action

Latest News

Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from...
Customer information may have been extracted in Dish cybersecurity breach, company says
Grey is wanted for nine charges out of New York City.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Wyandot Co.
Oversight of the state’s education department would shift to a director appointed by the...
Senate panel OKs bill to overhaul Ohio education oversight
TFRD: Investigation into potential peephole in female locker room now inactive
TFRD: Investigation into potential peephole in female locker room now inactive
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors