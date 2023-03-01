Neighboring mayors show support for fighting violence in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several mayors of neighboring Toledo suburban cities are supporting the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods in their efforts to combat violent crime in Toledo.

Former Toledo mayors Mike Bell, Carty Finkbeiner, Paula Hicks-Hudson and Donna Owens have been leading the charge in the Coalition.

Mayors from Maumee, Rossford, Waterville, Ottawa Hills, Sylvania, Perrysburg and Oregon came together for a joint press conference at Glass City Metropark on Wednesday offered their assistance in fighting violent crime.

“Whatever happens in Toledo effects the rest of the community,” said Kevin Gilmore, Mayor of Ottawa Hills. “It affects people wanting to live in this whole area, not just in Ottawa Hills. When they’re looking at it, if Toledo’s not safe, the community’s looked at as not safe. So, I think it’s just imperative that we all work together on this as a community.”

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr says he’d like to see a discussion take place with Ohio’s Governor, Lieutenant Governor and State Attorney General.

