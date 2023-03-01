Ohio training program to combat human trafficking unveiled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mount Carmel Health System President/CEO Lorraine Lutton announced Wednesday a new training initiative for Ohio health-care professionals to help identfy survivors of human trafficking in health care settings.

“When it comes to helping people in trafficking situations, everyone is a first responder,” AG Yost said. “This is one more tool we can give health-care professionals statewide to be trauma-informed in their practice. The knowledge Mount Carmel is lending to this partnership is invaluable.”

Yost’s office says the trainings, which include videos and an accompanying Facilitator’s Discussion Guide, were created by the AG’s Human Trafficking Commission and are based on real-life scenarios. The training seeks to educate health-care providers statewide on how to identify potential survivors of human trafficking and respond appropriately.

Mount Carmel Health System lent a forensic nurse and donated the use of its Center for Innovative Learning simulation lab to provide a real-world setting for the training videos.

“At Mount Carmel Health System, caring for the most vulnerable in our community is central to our mission, which is why we are proud to be a partner of The Ohio Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Commission’s Healthcare Subcommittee,” Lutton said. “We are extremely proud of our team who is working every day to help members of the community who are impacted by human trafficking. Our team’s leadership and the tireless work of the subcommittee for this project will ensure high-quality, compassionate care for victims and survivors across the state.”

Yost’s office says research from the National Institutes of Health showed that an overwhelming majority of trafficking survivors access healthcare but go unidentified as victims. Using this research, the Health Care Subcommittee identified a statewide knowledge gap: the ability to safely recognize, treat and provide intervention to trafficking survivors in health-care settings.

“We know that 88% of those in the life of human trafficking have had some form of contact with healthcare, yet their exploitation was not always recognized,” said Heather Wilde, Forensic Coordinator for the Forensic Department at Mount Carmel Health, and chair of the AG’s Human Trafficking Commission Healthcare Subcommittee. “These videos and accompanying guide will be an excellent tool for all healthcare agencies, nursing schools, and all healthcare workers to better understand this patient population.”

According to Yost’s office, the training videos, which can be found on the Attorney General’s website, are intended for use by health-care professionals statewide, preferably in a classroom setting with a designated facilitator.

Additional training videos are forthcoming.

