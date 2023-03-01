One man pleads not guilty in relation to couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One male pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in relation to a robbery outside of the Franklin Park Mall.

According to court documents, Marvin Burwell, 20, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery.

Burwell’s bond is set at $500,000, no 10 percent. His trial is set for April 11.

Two additional males were arraigned on Feb. 22 in relation to a robbery outside of the Franklin Mall.

According to court documents, Marques Reasonover Jr., 18, Marvin Burwell, 20, and a 16-year-old male were indicted on charges relating to a robbery that took place on Feb. 14.

Marqus Reasonover Jr., 18, will be arraigned on March 8.

