One man pleads not guilty in relation to couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One male pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in relation to a robbery outside of the Franklin Park Mall.
According to court documents, Marvin Burwell, 20, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery.
Burwell’s bond is set at $500,000, no 10 percent. His trial is set for April 11.
Two additional males were arraigned on Feb. 22 in relation to a robbery outside of the Franklin Mall.
According to court documents, Marques Reasonover Jr., 18, Marvin Burwell, 20, and a 16-year-old male were indicted on charges relating to a robbery that took place on Feb. 14.
Marqus Reasonover Jr., 18, will be arraigned on March 8.
