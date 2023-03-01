Toledo man sentenced for exposing himself to girls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man convicted of approaching and exposing himself to young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot was sentenced on Wednesday.

Court documents show a judge sentenced Steven Charles Warrer to 11 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to public indecency charges last year.

Warrer was arrested on July 24, 2022, without pants on by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office near the Target and Dick’s Sporting Good stores at East Mall Drive. Officials said Warrer was only wearing underwear when they found him. Police said Warrer exposed himself then touched himself while approaching young girls in the parking lot.

Court documents show Warrer has a lengthy record in both Toledo and Sylvania.

