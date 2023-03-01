TPS becomes part of Safer Ohio School Tip Line

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools has signed up to become part of the Safer Ohio School Tipline.

Anyone wishing to anonymously report threats to student safety to both TPS and local law enforcement can do so through the Safer Ohio School Tip Line operated by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

“They think someone may have a weapon in our schools. They may be concerned about another student. Maybe it’s a student concerned about a fellow student who has been talking about suicide, so it can be used for all sorts of threats, and it’s a valuable resource for all schools,” says Diana Ruiz-Krause, Director of Public Safety at TPS.

TPS joined the Safer Ohio School Tip Line last year, but now wants to make sure that everyone is aware of it.

When calls come in to the tip line, an analyst determines who should be contacted—police, schools or counselors—to get the appropriate help.

The number to call or text 24 hours a day is 1-844-SAFEROH (1-844-723-3764).

