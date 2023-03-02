Birthday Club
16th Acoustics for Autism fundraiser to take place this weekend

The fundraiser is taking place on March 5 in uptown Maumee at the 300 block of Conant and the...

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 16th Acoustics for Autism fundraiser is taking place this weekend.

The fundraiser is taking place on March 5 in uptown Maumee at the 300 block of Conant and the surrounding areas. The fundraiser benefits Project iAm, whose main focus is to provide support and information, resources and financial assistance to families affected by autism.

Project iAm says the one part of the fundraiser, the silent auction, is open now. All items will be available for viewing in the silent auction tent behind the Cigar Affair until bidding closes at 5 p.m. on March 5. You can start your bidding now by clicking here.

Shuttles will be available, one from Parkway Plaza Maumee Jed’s and one from Ye Olde Cock n Bull in Downtown Toledo. There will also be a Childers AFA marked van picking people up throughout the neighborhoods.

According to Project iAm, there will be a kids area on W. Wayne Street in a heated tent until 5 p.m. The Sensory Friendly Kid’s area will be located inside Sunchine Studios on the corner of Conant and W. Wayne.

The fundraiser will also feature a band lineup which you can view below:

For more information, click here.

