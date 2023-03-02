18-year-old, five juveniles arrested for allegedly vandalizing church in Seneca Co.

ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old and five juveniles were arrested and are facing charges after a church was vandalized in Seneca County last month.

On Feb. 10, at 8:23 a.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an alleged Breaking and Entering into the New Mount Zion Old Regular Baptist Church located at 16 E. High Street in Attica, Ohio.

After arriving, deputies discovered the church had been entered and noticed there was extensive damage to the chapel area of the church. After an investigation, the investigating deputy identified the people responsible.

SCSO says Ashton Sampson, 18, was arrested for Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Damaging and Breaking and Entering. Five additional juveniles between the ages of 12 and 15 were also charged. Their charges were referred to the Seneca County Juvenile Court for further adjudication.

