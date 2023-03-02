Birthday Club
2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

