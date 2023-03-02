3/2: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday for a triple threat of heavy rain, snow and wind across the viewing area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued northwest of Toledo, and a Flood Watch has been issued southwest of Toledo. Today will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy and quiet tonight with lows in the low 30s. Temps will be in the middle 30s most of Friday (colder northwest and warmer southeast). Rain is expected to start mid to late morning on Friday. Heavy precipitation will cool the air slightly early afternoon Friday which should be cold enough to bring a rain/snow mix or all snow for a while north of US-6. All snow north of the state line, Hillsdale, Lenawee, and Monroe counties could see 4-8″ of snow and slush. Williams, Fulton, and northern Lucas are expected to get 2-4″ of snow mixing with rain. The Toledo metro area is expected to see 0-2″ of snow plus an inch or more of rain. The rest of the area could see 1.5″ of rainfall on Friday. Wind will also be an issue. Wind gusts may reach 45 mph through the day. On Lake Erie the water levels could reach 75-85 inches above low water datum, causing lakeshore flooding. Along with the high-water levels, waves on Lake Erie are expected to reach 10 to 11 feet. The storm will end during the overnight hours Friday night. Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with more sunshine on Sunday. Monday may bring a shower or two with highs in the upper 50s nearing 60-degrees. Beyond that, highs are expected to be near 40-degrees.

