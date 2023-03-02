3/2/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: Rain likely with up to 1.5″ possible, becoming windy with northeast winds gusting over 45 mph, lakeshore flooding possible, snow accumulations expected for areas near and north of the Maumee River, snow could be very heavy in SE Michigan, high temps in the upper 30s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, highs near 40. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

