3/2/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

***13ABC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY*** for Friday: Heavy rain, gusty winds and snow possible
3/2/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: Rain likely with up to 1.5″ possible, becoming windy with northeast winds gusting over 45 mph, lakeshore flooding possible, snow accumulations expected for areas near and north of the Maumee River, snow could be very heavy in SE Michigan, high temps in the upper 30s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, highs near 40. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

