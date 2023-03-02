Adrian woman wanted for embezzling over $200,000 from dealership arrested

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian woman who was wanted on embezzlement charges was arrested Thursday morning, according to the Dundee Police Department.

DPD says with assistance from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to arrest a 43-year-old Adrian woman who is facing embezzlement charges for stealing over $200,000 from the Williams Brothers Dodge Jeep dealership in Dundee during her employment in 2019.

“After a very extensive and thorough investigation by several members of the Dundee Police Department, along with assistance from fraud investigators with the National Insurance Crime Bureau, documents and other evidence were presented to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the case,” said the Dundee Police Department. “After reviewing, the prosecutor’s office authorized and issued a warrant for the suspect earlier in 2022.”

According to DPD, after the warrant was issued, the suspect disappeared and her exact location was not known until a tip about her location was received on March 1, 2023.

The suspect was located at her residence in Adrian by DPD and LCSO on March 2.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending arraignment her charges in court on March 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

