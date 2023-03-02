Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s North College Hill home

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with Ohio license plate JVU5960, according to the North College Hill Police Department.(North College Hill PD)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy they say was taken early Thursday by Lucy Bullock, the North College Hill Police Department says.

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Bullock, who is driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with Ohio license plate JVU5960, according to the North College Hill Police Department.

Rozier Jr. was wearing black clothes when police say he was taken.

Police say the 2-year-old was dropped off Thursday morning by his mother at a babysitter’s home on Sterling Avenue in Cincinnati.

His great-aunt, who says she was watching him, tells FOX19 NOW Rozier Jr. was sleeping in bed. The great-aunt says she got up to go to the bathroom, and when she got back, the toddler and her vehicle were gone.

Bullock is a friend of the great-aunt and had been staying at her Sterling Avenue home, she told FOX19 NOW.

“If I hadn’t let [Lucy] stay here, he would still be here,” the great-aunt said.

The two were seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera leaving the Sterling Avenue address.

Bullock is described as 5′3″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police think Rozier Jr. could be in danger.

Call North College Hill Police at 513-521-7171 or 911 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Bullock and Rozier Jr.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Toledo man sentenced for exposing himself to girls
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay
TFRD: Investigation into potential peephole in female locker room now inactive
TFRD: Investigation into potential peephole in female locker room now inactive

Latest News

According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.
Major crash shuts down westbound I-475
Friday Precip Forecast
LIVE: *First Alert Weather Day* Friday, March 3rd
Restaurant Week with Sidon
Restaurant Week at Home Slice Pizza
Restaurant Week with Sidon
Restaurant Week with Sidon