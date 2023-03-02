Birthday Club
County claims Maumee knew Rec Center water charges were wrong, wages accusations of illegal dumping

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County’s response to a lawsuit from the City of Maumee claims the city intentionally dumped sewage into the Maumee River against environmental agencies standards. It goes on to argue the city demanded payment for bills they allegedly knew were factually wrong.

“In particular, this counterclaim seeks remedy and redress for the city of Maumee’s unlawful intentional dumping, over decades, of hundreds of millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the Maumee River in violation of state and federal statutory and common law,” the response to Maumee’s lawsuit read. “This illegal conduct was exacerbated by the city of Maumee’s willful public lying to state and federal authorities, to its own residents and taxpayers, and to the broader public, about the nature, scope, and duration of the city’s unlawful conduct.”

Wednesday’s filing disputes claims Maumee made in a more than $1 million lawsuit against the county over billing for the Lucas County Recreation Center’s sewer lines.

Read the lawsuit response in full below. This is a developing story. Check back for details as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

