Dine in the 419: Inside the Five

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Inside the Five Brewing Company is known for its beer.

However, there’s another flavor cutting through the brew: The spicy sensation called The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

“I think it’s just elevated bar food,” said Zachary Adkins, General Manager of Inside The Five Sylvania. “So, we take, like, simple things and just make them a little bit better.”

Casey Johnson, Executive Chef of the Sylvania location, shows us how the Nashville comes together.

The secret is the seasoning mixed in hot oil. Chef Casey then dunks the butterflied fried chicken breast in oil, lets it rest, and tops it with cold brined pickle slices. The Nashville is considered one of the restaurants’ “Hall of Famers.”

You can order it here or at the newest Inside the Five in Perrysburg.

Check out the menu here: https://insidethefivebrewing.com/sylvania

