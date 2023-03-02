First Alert Weather Day* Friday, March 3rd

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday for a triple threat of heavy rain, snow and wind across the viewing area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued northwest of Toledo, and a Flood Watch has been issued southwest of Toledo.

Heavy precipitation will cool the air slightly early afternoon Friday which should be cold enough to bring a rain/snow mix or all snow for a couple of hours north of US 6. Snow will quickly change back to rain late afternoon and evening leaving just the northwest corner of the area in all snow. Hillsdale County and western Lenawee County could see 4-8″ of snow and slush. Williams, northern Fulton, eastern Lenawee, and northern Monroe Counties are expected to get 2-4″ of snow followed by heavy rain. The Toledo metro area is expected to see 0-2″ of snow followed by an inch or more of rain. The rest of the area could see 1.5″ of rainfall on Friday. Wind will also be an issue. Wind gusts may reach 45 mph through the day. On Lake Erie, the water levels could reach 70-80 inches above low water datum causing lakeshore flooding. Along with the high water levels, waves on Lake Erie are expected to reach 10 to 11 feet. The storm will end during the early morning hours on Saturday.

Here is a look at the storm threats on Friday...

1) Snow: Totals will range form 0 to 8 inches across the area with the heavy accumulation coming in the northwest cover of the area. See the attached map for more details.

2) Rain: Totals will range from 1 to 1.5″ where it rains instead of snows which will be most of the viewing area.

3) Wind: Gusts are expected to reach 45 mph

4) Flooding:

River Floods Possible Lakeshore Flooding Possible, Waves on the Lake Up To 11 Feet

