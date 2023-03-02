Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely

FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.
FILE - Ford is seeking a patent on vehicles that can take action when the owner misses payments.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford has applied for a patent for technology that lets vehicles repossess themselves.

If owners ignore warnings about missed payments, the system starts with disabling features such GPS, air conditioning, cruise control and the radio.

And it could emit irritating sounds when the driver is there.

Next, it could lock the owner out.

If the owner still doesn’t act, the vehicle may drive itself to a spot for a tow truck to pick it up - or to an impound lot, repossession agency or lending institution.

And if repossession costs more than the vehicle is worth, it could drive itself to a junkyard.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Toledo man sentenced for exposing himself to girls
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay
TFRD: Investigation into potential peephole in female locker room now inactive
TFRD: Investigation into potential peephole in female locker room now inactive

Latest News

A honeymooning couple in Hawaii said their snorkeling tour boat left them behind.
Couple says snorkeling tour boat left them nearly a half mile from shore
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Feds: Pennsylvania man admits packing explosives in suitcase
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.
Major crash shuts down westbound I-475
Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s North College Hill home