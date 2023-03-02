Kaptur announces nearly $100 million for projects in Great Lakes Region

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Representative Marcy Kaptur announced on Thursday the awarding of nearly $100 million for projects in the Great Lakes Region.

Kaptur’s Office says the $99,590,000 was secured for four projects that are critical to the economic development and environmental health of Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, Lake Erie shoreline communities and the Great Lakes region as a whole.

The funding is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ fiscal year 2023 work plan which outlined projects the Corps will soon undertake.

According to Kaptur’s office, the amount supplements over $89 million in federal funding specifically appropriated by Congress for 13 Corps projects in the district and region. That totals over $189 million in Corps funding going to 14 projects overall.

“The work the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers performs is crucial to driving economic growth and conserving the environment,” said Rep. Kaptur. “As Ranking Member of the Energy and Water Subcommittee, my focus is on ensuring federal dollars are responsibly used to rebuild maritime infrastructure and protect Lake Erie. I will continue working with the Corps and the community to identify and support projects that move our region forward.”

You can see the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ fiscal year 2023 work plan below:

Brandon Road: $47,880,500 for construction of the project to prevent the spread of invasive Carp from the Mississippi River to the Great Lakes.

Soo Locks: $66,971,000 in additional funds under the work plan for replacement of the locks.

Toledo Harbor: $6,588,000 for harbor maintenance.

Huron Harbor: $11,509,000 for harbor maintenance, including $10,000,000 in additional funding under the work plan for repair of the west pier and other activities.

Lorain Harbor: $15,860,000 for harbor maintenance, including $14,894,000 in additional funds under the work plan for repair of the west breakwater and preparation of a dredged material management plan.

Port Clinton Harbor: $1,010,000 for harbor maintenance.

Sandusky Harbor: $1,007,000 for harbor maintenance.

Vermilion Harbor: $1,007,000 for harbor maintenance.

Cleveland Harbor: $18,633,000 for harbor maintenance, including $7,725,000 in additional funds under the work plan for repair of the west pier and preparation of a dredged material management plan.

Put-In-Bay: $2,000,000 for harbor maintenance.

Cooley Canal Harbor: $5,000,000 for harbor maintenance.

Rocky River Harbor: $2,000,000 for harbor maintenance.

Toussaint River Harbor: $5,000,000 for harbor maintenance.

West Harbor: $5,000,000 for harbor maintenance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.