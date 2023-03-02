Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Major crash shuts down westbound I-475

According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.
According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major crash has shut down part of westbound I-475.

According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.

Vehicles have to exit at Talmadge Road and take a detour to Corey Road and Sylvania Avenue to get back on to I-475.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Toledo man sentenced for exposing himself to girls
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay
TFRD: Investigation into potential peephole in female locker room now inactive
TFRD: Investigation into potential peephole in female locker room now inactive

Latest News

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s North College Hill home
Friday Precip Forecast
LIVE: *First Alert Weather Day* Friday, March 3rd
Restaurant Week with Sidon
Restaurant Week at Home Slice Pizza
Restaurant Week with Sidon
Restaurant Week with Sidon