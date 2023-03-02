Major crash shuts down westbound I-475
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A major crash has shut down part of westbound I-475.
According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.
Vehicles have to exit at Talmadge Road and take a detour to Corey Road and Sylvania Avenue to get back on to I-475.
