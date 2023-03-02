Birthday Club
Man arrested for brandishing knife at Maumee grocery store

Jeremy Bischoff
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man Monday after he was seen walking around a grocery store with a knife.

According to the Maumee Police report, officers were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to the Meijer on Conant because a suspect was reportedly breaking things and walking near the checkouts with a knife.

Once they arrived, officers say Jeremy Bischoff, 29, refused commands and yelled profanities at police. After following him through the store for a short period, Bischoff was pepper-sprayed and eventually tazed before being arrested.

He refused treatment at multiple hospitals before being taken to Lucas County Jail.

Bishchoff is being charged with inducing panic, vandalism and resisting arrest.

