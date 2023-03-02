March 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday for a triple threat of heavy rain, snow and wind across the viewing area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued northwest of Toledo, and a Flood Watch has been issued southwest of Toledo. Today will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a high in the middle 40s. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s most of Friday (colder northwest and warmer southeast). Rain is expected to start late morning to around the mid-day on Friday. Heavy precipitation will cool the air slightly early afternoon Friday which should be cold enough to bring a rain/snow mix or all snow for a couple of hours north of US 6. Snow will quickly change back to rain late afternoon and evening leaving just the northwest corner of the area in all snow. Hillsdale County and western Lenawee County could see 4-8″ of snow and slush. Williams, northern Fulton, eastern Lenawee, and northern Monroe Counties are expected to get 2-4″ of snow followed by heavy rain. The Toledo metro area is expected to see 0-2″ of snow followed by an inch or more of rain. The rest of the area could see 1.5″ of rainfall on Friday. Wind will also be an issue. Wind gusts may reach 45 mph through the day. On Lake Erie the water levels could reach 70-80 inches above low water datum causing lakeshore flooding. Along with the high water levels, waves on Lake Erie are expected to reach 10 to 11 feet. The storm will end during the early morning hours on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with more sunshine on Sunday. Monday may bring a shower with highs in the upper 50s nearing 60-degrees. Beyond that, highs are expected to be near 40-degrees.

