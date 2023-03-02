Project I Am funds nontraditional therapies for kids with autism

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Project I AM is stepping up to help kids with autism get the therapies they need that aren’t covered by insurance.

“There are families that are struggling because they will do anything to help their child and they’ve tried traditional approaches that haven’t always worked for their kid,” said Project I Am Promotions Director Scott Hayes. “That’s why we’re here.”

For three years, Project I Am has paid for a 10-year-old with autism, Conner Prucnal, to attend dog therapy at Agility Angels. At Agility Angels, Conner guides a dog through an obstacle course, practicing various skills.

“It looks like fun. It’s exercise. But when you start to really examine it, you’ve got that they’ve memorized a course,” said Kim Holmes, agility angels co-founder, “They have to guide the dog through the course. So they have to give commands, so they’re multitasking, they’re memorizing, and they’re taking charge.”

His mother says it’s made a huge difference.

“He has grown so much. He’s talking more and more. He’s trying new food. Things I never thought he would do. He’s amazing. He really is. He’s a great kid,” said Mary Prucnal.

The scholarship fund has also paid for her son’s speech and music therapy and classes at the ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital Finnegan Family Autism Center.

“Having somebody to help pay for this stuff is monumental because there aren’t a lot of activities for kids like Conner. And when there are, unfortunately, they’re expensive,” Prucnal said. “When you have a child with autism, hardly anything is covered under the autism diagnosis.”

“It gets really expensive because a lot of things just don’t get covered.”

Project I Am is hosting a major fundraiser, Acoustics for Autism, this Sunday from noon to 2 a.m. on the 300 Block on Conant Street in Maumee.

It’s a free concert with eight stages and 90 bands, all aimed at raising money for kids for Conner.

