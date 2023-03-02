Birthday Club
Reynolds Garden Cafe staff shares shifts with Glendale Garden Cafe staff after fire

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Glendale Garden Cafe is closed until further notice after a fire broke out last Friday evening.

The owners are working hard to make the best of the unexpected tragedy.

Nick Emmernecker, manager of the sister restaurant Reynolds Garden Cafe, was moved to tears while reflecting on the support shown to the cafe staff.

“We’re all a family. We will take one for the team. We will do whatever we can to help each other out,” he said.

When the cafe caught fire, the staff and owner’s concern wasn’t on the material loss but on the memories shared between family and friends within the establishment’s walls.

In efforts to keep the Glendale location’s staff employed, the Reynolds’ location donated shifts from their location.

Reynolds Garden Cafe will extend its hours to guarantee Glendale Garden Cafe staff shifts. Below are the new hours for dinner:

  • Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
  • Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

