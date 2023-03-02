Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services accepting applications for Youth Advisory Board

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is now accepting applications for Youth Advisory Board.

The City of Toledo says the board is made up of 12 to 18 students between the ages of 14 and 18. These students will serve a two-year term to bring a youth perspective and help with the decision-making regarding various aspects of the city park system.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for Toledo’s youth to have a voice in their community,” said Daveion Beach, Youth Program Coordinator. “The Youth Advisory Board provides a platform for young people to learn about city government, make a positive impact on their community, and develop leadership skills.”

The Youth Advisory Board will meet every month to gain experience in business etiquette, community service, leadership and park operations.

According to the City, they will work with park and recreation department staff to build a park system that is inclusive of the City’s youth, promote youth concerns of Toledo and create plans of action to engage more youth in the City park system.

Applications will be open until April 1.

For more information, or to apply for the Youth Advisory Board, click here.

