Woman indicted by grand jury in 2022 double murder on Albion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One woman was indicted by a Grand Jury Thursday on charges connected to a 2022 double murder that later turned into a police shooting of another suspect.

According to court documents, Camryn Chase is facing two counts of complicity in the commission of aggravated murder, one count of complicity in the commission of aggravated burglary, one count of complicity in the commission of aggravated robbery, and one count of obstructing justice.

Chase was arrested after officers learned she was involved in setting up the incident that led to the murders. According to TPD, detectives learned of her alleged involvement in the murders by cell phone data and witness statements.

Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe were shot and killed in the 2700 block of Albion in November 2022. Witnesses told officers that one of the victim’s vehicles was missing. Police tracked the vehicle in the 600 block of Leach at the Weiler Homes, where they found another alleged suspect, Prince Jones, sitting in the victim’s vehicle, pointing a gun to his head.

Officers said once negotiations with Jones failed, he eventually got out of the vehicle with the gun still in his hand. Officers tried to negotiate further with the suspect. Once negotiations failed, the officers shot the suspect as he raised his fun.

