18-year-old, juvenile arrested for robbery in Tiffin

The Tiffin Police Department says Christian Knott, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were both...
The Tiffin Police Department says Christian Knott, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were both arrested and charged with robbery.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year old and a juvenile have been arrested for a robbery that took place in Tiffin last month.

The Tiffin Police Department says Christian Knott, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile were both arrested and charged with robbery, a second degree felony.

After an investigation by TPD Patrol Officers and Detectives, Knott turned himself in on Feb. 28. The juvenile refused to turn himself in and was taken into custody on March 3 at Tiffin Columbian High School.

TPD says the robbery took place on Feb. 16 outside the U.S. Petro gas station located at 260 S. Washington St. in Tiffin. The victim exited the gas station and was allegedly attacked by Knott and the juvenile. They punched and kicked the victim, even while he was on the ground.

Knott and the juvenile then searched the victim, took the cash he had on his person and smashed his cell phone before they ran off.

According to TPD, at the time of the juvenile’s arrest, no other students were in danger and the decision to arrest the juvenile at school was made with the upmost regard for the safety of all students and staff.

