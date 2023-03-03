3/3: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Heavy rain will continue south of the Maumee River this afternoon. Meanwhile, a mix of rain and snow is possible near and just north of the river, while the northwest corner of the area will have all snow through this evening that will be heavy. All precipitation will come to an end around midnight, but flooding concerns and winds will persist overnight.

Damaging winds may develop later this afternoon into the early evening. Winds are expected to gust between 45 and 55 mph across the area. Isolated wind gusts between 55 and 60 mph are possible along the lakeshore. Those strong winds could bring the worst lakeshore flood event in a few years. Water levels may reach 90 to 100 inches above LWD by early evening near Toledo. Waves in the western basin may reach 13 feet and a Gale Warning is in effect.

