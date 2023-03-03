Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo prepares for flooding amid heavy rain

The city is revitalizing its downtown.
The city is revitalizing its downtown.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo said Friday it has several pumps throughout the city to combat potential flooding. As of Friday afternoon, the city said streets are clear of flooding.

A spokesperson asked residents to report any flooding they may see to Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

The pumps currently placed throughout the city are located on Lewis Avenue, University off of the Anthony Wayne Trail, on Chase, on Troy and on Woods off of Airport Hwy. There’s also a pump in Point Place near one of the yacht clubs to combat lakeshore flooding.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow northwest
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Today, March 3rd
McLaren St. Luke's Hospital will close in mid-May.
McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital to close this spring
Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
According to Toledo Police, westbound I-475 will be closed at Talmadge Road.
Fatal crash shuts down westbound I-475
Police say Shannell McNair, Janai Wright and Monique Johnson are facing charges for their...
Parents, students arrested in fight at Toledo elementary school

Latest News

Power outages start to pile up as winter storm advances
Power outages start to pile up as winter storm advances
Two MSU shooting victims discharged from hospital
Ask Tina and Eric anything... well, almost.
Ask me almost anything
SUA students painting mural for LSS.
St. Ursula students creating a mural for LSS food pantry
A local man was arrested Monday after being wanted by the Toledo Police Department for burning...
Man accused of burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money