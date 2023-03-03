City of Toledo prepares for flooding amid heavy rain

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo said Friday it has several pumps throughout the city to combat potential flooding. As of Friday afternoon, the city said streets are clear of flooding.

A spokesperson asked residents to report any flooding they may see to Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

The pumps currently placed throughout the city are located on Lewis Avenue, University off of the Anthony Wayne Trail, on Chase, on Troy and on Woods off of Airport Hwy. There’s also a pump in Point Place near one of the yacht clubs to combat lakeshore flooding.

