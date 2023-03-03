Feel Good Friday: 4x4x48 ... Oh My!

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man is taking on a grueling challenge for a great cause.

Mike McArthur, 46, began running only five years ago. He says he began because he travels for a living.

“I spend a lot of time in hotels and in new places,” McArthur explained. “I was tired of kind of sitting around, and it’s hard to pack a set of golf clubs!”

On March 3, he will embark on the 4x4x48 Challenge, created by author and ultramarathon runner, David Goggins.

“It’s a very physical challenge, being that you’re gonna run four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours,” McArthur said.

With the help of his trainer, Niladri Aich, McArthur has mapped out his route, and prepared his body for the physical and mental challenge of running in short bursts, around the clock.

“I know it takes a lot of toll on the body, especially the joints, the ankles and the knees and the hips,” Aich said. “So when he came to me, I was like, alright, we’ll get you ready for that.”

McArthur’s runs will happen at various locations, including Fallen Timbers Golf Course, the Metroparks and even in his own neighborhood during the overnight hours.

Though completing the runs will be a personal success, the second part of Goggins’s mission is for participants to use the 4x4x48 challenge to raise money for a charitable organization that is close to their hearts. McArthur selected Nature’s Nursery in Whitehouse, which is in the process of re-locating to a bigger, better facility.

