Fire crews battle barn fire in Providence TWP

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters continue to fight a barn fire in Providence Township.

Fire crews responded to a call of a fire on S. River Rd., just outside of Grand Rapids.

Providence Twp. Fire Department, alongside Swanton Fire Department, is still trucking in water from a nearby pond to extinguish the fire.

Crews told 13abc that upon arrival, there was an initial concern about animals in the barn. However, 13abc crews are still awaiting confirmation regarding possible animals.

13abc crews said the barn appears to be a total loss as crews continue to combat the flames.

