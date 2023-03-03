Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Fire crews battle barn fire in Providence TWP

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters continue to fight a barn fire in Providence Township.

Fire crews responded to a call of a fire on S. River Rd., just outside of Grand Rapids.

Providence Twp. Fire Department, alongside Swanton Fire Department, is still trucking in water from a nearby pond to extinguish the fire.

Crews told 13abc that upon arrival, there was an initial concern about animals in the barn. However, 13abc crews are still awaiting confirmation regarding possible animals.

13abc crews said the barn appears to be a total loss as crews continue to combat the flames.

Fire crews responded to a call of a fire on S. River Rd., just outside of Grand Rapids.
Fire crews responded to a call of a fire on S. River Rd., just outside of Grand Rapids.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Long
Toledo teen identified in 41-year-old cold case
Friday Precip Forecast
***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY***: Friday, March 3rd (Thursday evening update)
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Warrer allegedly exposed himself to, and approached young females in Springfield Twp.
Toledo man sentenced for exposing himself to girls
Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay

Latest News

Some Michigan families still without power
Some Michigan families still without power
Fire crews responded to a call of a fire on S. River Rd., just outside of Grand Rapids.
Fire crews battle barn fire in Providence TWP
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
One man dead in Fulton County crash
Trailblazing Women in Ohio Politics features the stories of eight women.
WBGU-PBS documentary honors barrier-breaking female Ohio politicians