March 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely starting around mid-day. The thunderstorms will mix with snow and sleet in the early afternoon. The northwest corner of the area will have all snow today while a mix is likely just northwest of the Maumee River. South of the Maumee River it should stay as all rain. Damaging winds may develop late afternoon into the early evening. Winds are expected to gust between 45 and 55 mph across the area. Isolated wind gusts between 55 and 60 mph are possible along the lakeshore. Those strong winds are expected to bring the worst lakeshore flood event in a few years. Water levels may reach 90 to 100 inches above LWD by early evening near Toledo. Waves in the western basin may reach 13 feet and a Gale Warning is in effect. 4-8″+ is expected where the Winter Storm Warning is located. 0-4″ of snow is expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. A Flood Watch is in effect south of Toledo. A Wind Advisory is in effect for some counties as well. All of the precipitation should end by 3am Saturday morning. The weekend will be calmer with highs in the 40s. Monday will be warm with a high near 60. Another winter storm could develop at the end of next week as a colder pattern arrives.

