Monroe woman found dead at abandoned detention center

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe woman was found dead inside an abandoned detention center, Michigan State Police announced Friday.

MSP says troopers were dispatched to a suspected deceased person at the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township. After arriving, troopers located Kayla Sedoskey, of Monroe, on the floor inside the building.

Monroe County Ambulance responded to the scene and declared her deceased. The cause of her death is currently under investigation.

MSP says anyone with any information relating to the cause of Sedoskey’s death is asked to contact D/Sgt. Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.

