Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 4:30 p.m. on March 3, 2023. Find an explanation of the levels below.

  • Defiance County: None
  • Erie County: None
  • Fulton County: Level 1
  • Hancock County: None
  • Henry County: None
  • Huron County: None
  • Lucas County: None
  • Ottawa County: None
  • Paulding County: None
  • Putnam County: None
  • Sandusky County: None
  • Seneca County: None
  • Williams County: Level 1
  • Wood County: None
  • Wyandot County: None

In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:

Level 1

This is the lowest level and is issued when roadways become hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow. Under a Level 1 emergency roads may also be icy and drivers should use caution when traveling.

Level 2

This is more severe and is issued when the roads become hazardous enough that you should only drive if absolutely necessary. When a Level 2 emergency is issued, you should reach out to your employer to see if you should report to work. Otherwise, stay home.

Level 3

This is the most severe level. It is issued when the roads are so treacherous that they have been closed to all non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary or there is an emergency. If you absolutely must travel for work or other reasons, you could be pulled over and arrested.

These levels exist for a reason and are issued by law enforcement agencies for your protection. As a rule, you should try to avoid traveling on any roadways that haven’t been plowed and/or salted as you are at risk for an accident. The fewer drivers on the road, the safer it will be for safety personnel.

